All-new Audi A3 sedan shows-up as long wheelbase ‘L’ in China

Charl Bosch
What is known is that the sedan will join the Sportback in being based on MQB Evo platform.

Launched in five-door Sportback guise last month, a new leaked image from China has all but confirmed the presence of a sedan version of the new Audi A3.

Pictured by Auto Home on what appears to be a factory floor, more than likely the Foshan Plant where it is made as part of a joint venture between Volkswagen and China’s First Automotive Works (FAW), the single side shot shows the A3 being considerably longer than its predecessor, no doubt as a result of it being the Chinese market ‘L’ model as evident by the badge on the bootlid.

Despite the taillights being covered and no frontal depicting provided, what is known is that the sedan will join the Sportback in being based on MQB Evo platform and come with the same interior, although with an uptake in practicality.

As indicated, the model pictured sported the 35 TFSI badge which identifies the engine up front as the 1.5 TFSI Evo that produces 110 kW. The rest of the line-up though will mirror that of the hatchback and include, outside China, a 2.0 TDI pumping out 85 kW or 110 kW and later, a mild-hybrid version of a mentioned 1.5 TFSI that powers the Golf eTSI.

It is worth noting though that the non-Chinese sedan will be touch shorter and no doubt feature small differences externally when it is eventually unveiled in European spec sometime this year.

