Confirmed: Alfa Romeo Giulietta ending by year end

First announced back in February as being discontinued, Alfa Romeo has officially confirmed that the now 10 year old Giulietta will be dropped from its line-up by the end of this year.

“The trend is to have SUVs in the C-segment, so the Tonale SUV will be the replacement for [the] Giulietta,” Alfa Romeo’s Head of Product Marketing, Fabio Migliavacca, told Britain’s Autocar as part of an extensive interview that also included talks of a possible, but since scrapped, Stelvio GTA.

With sales of 15 690 units across Europe last year, a drop of 41% compared to 2018, the Giulietta has not seen any dramatic changes throughout its lifecycle with only exterior and interiors revisions having been applied to what is also one of the oldest hatchbacks still on sale in Europe today.

Although planned for unveiling in Milan two months from now as part of Alfa’s 110th birthday celebration, the Tonale’s premiere is likely to be postponed as a result of the Coronavirus’ impact on Italy, with production at the Pomigliano d’Arco Plant in Naples only starting in the second quarter of next year.

