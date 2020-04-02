Nissan Magnite’s Renault twin coming in July

Its Nissan Magnite sibling set to be unveiled next month, a new report from India has alleged that Renault’s new sub-four metre SUV will bow two months later carrying the Kiger nameplate.

Known internally as the HBC, the Kiger, its name still to be confirmed for real, will be the third model to ride on the CMF-A+ platform after the Magnite and Renault Triber, but unlike the latter, will be styled to look like an SUV instead of an MPV.

As with the Magnite, the Kiger will provide seating for five and a high level of specification, plus the same drivetrain in the shape of the turbocharged 1.0-litre petrol engine that produces 74kW/160Nm. Drive will go to the front wheels only via a five-speed manual gearbox or five-speed automated manual (AMT).

While the Magnite will slot in at the lower point of Nissan’s SUV range below the Kicks, the Kiger could be positioned between the Kwid and Triber or above the latter once it goes on sale according to the report from Autocar India.

At present, it remains to be seen whether the Kiger will be considered for South Africa, but according to motor1.com Brazil, it could, in that market, replace the Sandero Stepway, which is unlikely to happen on local shores given that model’s importance to Renault South Africa. If indeed approved, chances are that it might fill the gap between the Sandero and the incoming new Captur as Renault’s smallest proper SUV offering.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.