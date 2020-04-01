More images and trademark application of new Fiat Strada uncovered

A fresh of batch of images, together with a finalised trademark application for the new Fiat Strada, has leaked online ahead of the newcomer’s rescheduled South American market debut next year.

Unveiled in February but with its planned launch this month postponed until 2021 due to the Coronavirus pandemic and subsequent closure of its plant in the city of Betim, the images published by motor1.com Brazil shows what appears to be not only the flagship model, reported to carry the Volcano designation like the next step-up Toro, but also a no fripperies entry-level derivative and an apparent mid-range model.

Somewhat surprisingly, only double cab bodystyles were revealed, but based on a previous sighting by the Motor Driver Instagram page, the Strada will also have a single cab version with the previous generation set to continue as a more attainable model.

Riding on the same platform as the Argo with the yet-to-be-seen interior reportedly being a combination of its and the entry-level Mobi hatch, the front-wheel-drive only Strada will allegedly have a choice of three petrol engines; the carryover 1.4 with 66 kW, the normally aspirated 1.3 Firefly from the Argo that produces 80kW/139Nm and later, a turbocharged version of the hatch’s 1.0-litre three-cylinder Firefly that delivers 88kW/190Nm.

While a five-speed manual gearbox will be standard on all models, the Firefly units will come with the option of a five-speed automated manual dubbed Gear Smart Ride or GSR, a first-time option for the Strada. These will however only become available in October.

A crucial model for Fiat in that it has consistently been the top-selling commercial vehicle in Brazil despite having been on sale since 1996 with only interior and exterior revisions, an enquiry about a possible return to South Africa has been made to the local arm of Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), but with no confirmation or denial received thus far.

