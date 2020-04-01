Trademark application Down Under another step to reality for hot Toyota Corolla

The much rumoured Toyota GR Corolla has taken another step in becoming a reality following the uncovering of a new trademark application for the moniker Down Under.

According to an entry on the GR86.org forum page, subsequently also noted by caradvice.com.au, the automaker had filed for the nomenclature with Australia’s Intellectual Property (IP) Office on 17 March along with two other designations referring to the C-HR, namely C-HR GR Sport and C-HR GR-S.

First reported by Britain’s Auto Express in February as happening after being denied by Toyota on a number of occasions, the GR Corolla will allegedly come powered by a 184 kW version of the GR Yaris’ 1.6-litre three-cylinder turbocharged engine, with the combination of all-wheel-drive and the six-speed manual gearbox set to be carried over as well.

Despite the trademark submission, an unnamed Toyota Australia spokesperson, when quizzed by the publication, stated that the automaker has “no announcement” to make on the matter, before adding that “we would not rule any of these out for Australia”.

“We are aware of the strong appetite for high-performance vehicles in our local market and Toyota Australia will push hard to bring models here that offer credible performance upgrades over standard models as a priority. As part of our normal business practice we will register vehicle name trademarks along with Toyota in Japan to ensure that those names are protected for our use locally,” the spokesperson continued.

While only expected to debut in 2023, chances are that more details and possibly even spy images of the GR Corolla could emerge over the coming weeks and months.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.