Updated Mitsubishi ASX wants to be taken more seriously

It’s not all that often that you get a refreshed model, where at first glance the updated car looks quite a lot different to the model it replaces. Normally it’s a subtle exterior nip and tuck and a bit of an upgrade to the interior, but this is not the case with the facelift Mitsubishi ASX.

The biggest change is that the updated ASX now features Mitsubishi’s new brand identity up front and that means there is a new bonnet, LED headlights and LED daytime running lights (DRL) as well as LED fog lamps with integrated turning signals, wrapped up with a redesigned radiator grille and a new front bumper. At the rear, the changes are dialled down and there are only some new LED lights for the brakes, taillights, reverse lights and also bumper upgrade. While from the side, all you will see are new 18-inch alloys.

As per the previous model, the ASX comes with all the bells and whistles you would expect from electric power steering with a tilt and telescopic adjustability, multi-function leather steering wheel, cruise control, fully automatic air-conditioning and electric windows front and rear.

The new stuff comes in the form of Mitsubishi’s improved new voice recognition Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capable smartphone-link display audio with a new eight-inch touchscreen display and touch controls as well as USB power supply for your mobile phone, plus a keyless operating system for easy locking, unlocking and vehicle starting.

Another thing Mitsubishi gets right is keeping their occupants safe. The ASX comes standard with a seven-airbag system, RISE (Reinforced Impact Safety Evolution) body construction, side impact protection bars in the doors, a collapsible steering column, brake pedal recession protection and whiplash injury reduction seats. And for the new year, you also get hill start assist (HSA) and automatic stability and traction control (ASTC).

Where it goes pear shaped is when it comes to the powertrain in this downsized turbocharged world we live in. Under the bonnet you will find the same 2.0-litre naturally aspirated 110 kW and 197 Nm engine from the previous model. On the Reef where a naturally aspirated engines loses around 18% of its power because of the thin oxygen deprived air, there was never any urgency when trying to get the ASX on the go.

Our test car was the Constant Variable Transmission (CVT) top of the range model and although offering a Sport Mode, sporty it is not. And what was worse for me was that I seldom saw the fuel consumption average dip below the 10-litre per 100 km mark. With a heavier mix than normal of city driving, I was eventually averaging 11.2l/100 km and that is not a good number by today’s standards.

Priced at R399 995, the ASX is covered by Mitsubishi Motors’ manufacturer’s warranty of three years or 100 000km and a five-year/90 000km service plan. I had a soft spot for the ASX. It’s pleasant, but coming in at just short of the R400k mark, it doesn’t offer enough to make it the “go-to” choice.

