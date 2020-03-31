Spying of facelift model seemingly assures Kia Stinger’s future

Underwhelming global sales figures in part due to slumping sedan offsets has seemingly not deterred Kia from continuing with its halo Stinger.

Based on new spy images posted by South Korean website, Auto Post, the Stinger appears set to receive an extensive mid-life overhaul given the amount of camouflage present on what is reported to be the actual production model.

Bar the restyled headlights featuring new integrated daytime running LEDs and what appears to be a redesigned Tiger Nose grille, the rest of the front facia seems unaltered, although this could change once the mentioned cladding starts being removed.

In spite of the Chevrolet Corvette styled rear-end appearance emitting from the cuts in the disguise, identifying any difference from the current model is virtually impossible with even the oval-tipped quad exhaust outlets remaining unchanged. Noticed though are newly designed alloy wheels that will range from 17 to 19-inches.

The biggest change will however come underneath bonnet where, according to the online publication, the current 2.0-litre and 3.3-litre twin-turbocharged V6 engines will be replaced by the same 2.5-litre turbo and 3.5-litre twin-blown V6 as the Genesis G80. Certain markets will also get the 2.2 CRDI turbodiesel whose outputs could be the raised to the same 155kW/441Nm.

Reportedly set for unveiling in its home market in July with others following, it remains unknown as to whether the updated Stinger will come to South Africa after a limited sales run in which only 28 models were sold via a dedicated Kia online showroom from July to September 2018.

