Next Audi RS3 set to get even hotter

Having unveiled the all-new A3 Sportback at the beginning of this month, attention has now shifted to the RS3 with a new report from Australia alleging that Audi’s hyper hatch could produce in the region of 331 kW.

An output that will eclipse the 310 kW of the Mercedes-AMG A45 S, Wheels Magazine reports that the RS3 will keep the five-cylinder 2.5 TFSI engine as previously reported, but while the five-pot is expected to produce 309 kW in the ‘standard’ model, a more powerful, yet-to-be-named derivative will allegedly be added sporting the latter figure.

“We are really looking forward to [the current RS3’s] return, because it is a very popular model within our range, and actually RS3 made up about 25 percent of sales within the overall A3 range,” an unnamed Audi Australia spokesperson was quoted by the publication as saying.

“So that is obviously a huge percentage, when you consider the positioning of that car, versus how broadly the A3 range spans. Clearly that is another example of how Australian customers have a real affinity for high-performance cars, so we would certainly be looking forward to it coming back”.

Subjected to a halting in sales due to the engine not meeting the more stringent World Harmonised Light Duty Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP) requirements that came into effect in Europe last year, the new RS3 has already been seen on several online platforms undergoing testing in Sportback and sedan guises, the latter all but confirming that a three-box version of the standard A3 will become a reality at some point later this year.

