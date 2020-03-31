Performance Honda Jazz “a possibility”

With online rumours about a possible Type R version of the retro-styled all-electric e still open speculation, Honda has added more fuel to the fire by mulling a possible performance version of the all-new Jazz.

According to Jazz Project Manager, Takeki Tanaka, the popularity of the small hatch in Asia with buyers aged 20-30 has opened-up the door for a more powerful version even though “there are no plans to launch a sporty version of the Jazz”.

“However, when you consider the customer profile in Asia, they tend to love driving dynamically, so there are always possibilities,” Tanaka told Britain’s Autocar.

Unveiled at the Tokyo Motor Show in October last year, the Jazz, known as the Fit in its home market, comes powered by either a 1.3 or 1.5-litre petrol engine with the latter also offering a hybrid option that doubles up as the most powerful option available with a rated output of 80kW/253Nm.

