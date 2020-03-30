Motoring News 30.3.2020 04:06 pm

Seven-seat all-new Hyundai Creta on the way

Charl Bosch
With pricing for the all-new Hyundai Creta revealed in India earlier this month, a new spy image has emerged showing what is rumoured to be a long wheelbase seven-seat offshoot.

Posted by the Palisade Owners Facebook page, the still heavily disguised prototype, according to various Indian reports, differs from the standard five-seat model by featuring a studded grille, unique alloy wheels and what appears to be front parking sensors.

The difference however lays in the added length with the wheelbase going up by 20 mm to 2 630 mm and the rear overhang by 10 mm. It is expected to continue otherwise as is from the regular Creta with power set to come from three petrol engines and one turbodiesel. It will also keep the front-wheel-drive only layout.

Set to slot-in between its five-seat sibling and the Tucson, it remains to be seen whether Hyundai South Africa will bring the seven-seat Creta market once the standard model arrives.

