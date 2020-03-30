BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe stickered

Its world debut having taken place just over five months ago, BMW has now revealed pricing details for the new 2 Series Gran Coupe.

The second model after the 1 Series to ride on the FAAR platform, and also the smallest to wear foor-door coupe-styled Gran Coupe moniker, the 2 Series serves as Munich answer to the Mercedes-Benz CLA and will be offered in a choice of two petrol engine variants and one turbodiesel, and in three trim levels; base, Sport Line and M Sport.

Incorporating styling traits from not only its hatch sibling but also the 8 Series Gran Coupe, the local 2 Series line-up kicks off with the 218i whose 1.5-litre turbocharged three-cylinder produces 100kW/220Nm. Paired to a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox, the 218i will get from 0-100 km/h in 8.7 seconds and top out at 215 km/h. Combined fuel consumption is rated at 5.4 L/100 km.

On the diesel side, the 220d utilises the familiar 2.0-litre oil-burner that sends its 140kW/400Nm to the black stuff via an eight-speed Steptronic ‘box. Top speed is rated at 235 km/h with 0-100 km/h taking 7.5 seconds. Rated consumption is rated at 4.2 L/100 km. Like the 218i, drive in the 220d goes to the front wheels only.

Sitting the sharp-end, the M235i xDrive comes fitted with a Torsen limited slip differential, upgraded M Sport brakes, M Sport steering, the M Sport seats and a tweaked chassis plus unique interior fixtures.

Up front, motivation comes from the same 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol as the X2 M35i and the M135i with power being rated at 225 kW and torque at 450 Nm. Mated to a sports optimised version of the eight-speed Steptronic ‘box equipped with Launch Control, the M235i will reach 100 km/h from standstill in 4.9 seconds and hit the electronic buffers at 250 km/h. As its name indicates, the amount of twist goes to all four wheels via the xDrive all-wheel-drive system.

PRICING

218i Gran Coupe – R515 000

220d Gran Coupe – R595 000

M235i xDrive Gran Coupe – R725 000

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.