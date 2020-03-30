Toyota Land Cruiser 300’s six-cylinder turbodiesel to power GR Hilux?

Having submitted the GR Hilux trademark application in Australia back in January, which received approval last month, a fresh report from the Land Down Under has claimed that Toyota could follow Ford’s example of equipping its halo performance model with a turbodiesel engine.

While it was speculated until now that the Gazoo Racing fettled Hilux will use the 4.0-litre V6 petrol engine from the South American GR Sport, carsguide.com.au alleges that the engine could be an oil-burner, but not the more powerful version of the existing 2.8 GD-6 rumoured to be earmarked for the facelift model.

Instead, the Aussie online publication claims that the incoming six-cylinder from the new Land Cruiser 300 will feature which, if proven to be accurate, confirms the remarks made two years ago by Toyota’s President for Argentina, Daniel Herrero.

“We are working on other Hilux models to give customers more options. It will not be this year, but possibly next year or the other [that] we may have another engine option. It is not our concern so far because our customers are satisfied with the torque ratio the Hilux has,” Herrero told Autoblog Argentina at the time.

“In any case, there is a segment that may require [a more powerful engine], so we have the obligation to also offer it as an alternative, so that in the short term – again, not this year – we could have such a version”.

Although nothing about the engine in question is known, not even if it will be a V6 or straight-six, carsguide.com.au states that it will be brand new and would eventually filter through to other models, likely to include the Hilux.

Tasked with replacing the current 4.5 D-4D V8 that produces 151kW/430Nm in single turbo form and 195kW/620Nm with a second blower in place, the six will reportedly be more powerful or equal to the latter’s figures, which could see it eclipsing the Volkswagen Amarok V6 TDI’s 165kW/580Nm and the Ford Ranger Raptor’s 157kW/500Nm if approved for the GR Hilux.

Given the rapid rate at which speculative reports surrounding both the Land Cruiser 300 and Hilux have emerged in recent weeks, expect more and possibly even spy shots as well as details to follow soon.

