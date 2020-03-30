Nissan ‘Magnite’ set for May world premiere

Its name revealed earlier this month but still to be confirmed outright, a report from India has claimed that Nissan could be taking the covers off of the production Magnite as early as May.

According to indianautosblog.com, the replacement for the Kicks at the entry-point of Nissan’s crossover/SUV line-up will be styled to resemble the latter instead of the former bodystyle, but without any upmarket aspirations despite the fitment of a sunroof as standard.

Reportedly a fixture that has become increasingly popular in India and not offered on any current Nissan model, the Magnite will ride on the CMF-A+ platform used by the Renault Triber and the forthcoming Renault HBC SUV, measure below the crucial four metres in overall length mark and come powered by the same 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine outputting 74kW/160Nm. Like the Triber, the Magnite will have the option of a five-speed manual gearbox or an optional five-speed automated manual (AMT) with drive going to the front wheels only.

Pricing in India is projected to start at around R155 000 but while Nissan South Africa has ruled the possibility of the Kicks making it to market out, nothing about the possible introduction of the Magnite has so far been confirmed or denied.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.