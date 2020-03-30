Largest ever fuel price drop confirmed

The Department of Energy has officially confirmed the prices motorist will pay at the pumps from this coming Wednesday (1 April).

Representing the largest decrease on record, the price of petrol will drop by R1.76 per litre for 93 unleaded in Gauteng and by R1.82 at the coast, with 95 unleaded going down by R1.88 and R1.94 respectively.

Diesel with a sulphur content of 500 ppm will decrease by R1.34 per litre in Gauteng and by R1.40 at the coast, while the cleaner 50 ppm will drop by R1.33 and R1.39. Illuminating paraffin meanwhile will drop by R1.83 and R1.97 per litre.

It is worth noting though that all of the mentioned prices include the 25 cents hike in the fuel and Road Accident fund levies as announced by Finance Minister, Tito Mboweni, in his Budget Speech last month, and therefore not eclipsing the R2 per litre mark as projected earlier by the Automobile Association (AA).

