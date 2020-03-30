Facelift Toyota Fortuner channels Prado in new render

Spied back in January, indianautosblog.com has released a render of what the facelift Toyota Fortuner could look like when its debuts later this year.

Inspired to a degree by the Prado with a restyled grille, new headlights and wheels up to 20-inches, the mentioned spy shot of a prototype fuelling up in Thailand seemingly suggest otherwise in that the Fortuner will feature styling from the RAV4 and with new taillights.

Likely to receive upgraded interior materials and possibly even a new infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto mulled for its pick-up sibling, the Hilux, the publication also claims that the Fortuner could receive the upgraded 2.8 GD-6 engine reported to be earmarked for the facelift Hilux due out in around 2023.

According to the Indian online platform, the updated Fortuner could be revealed during the fourth quarter of this year, but expect more details and possibly even an exact time of unveiling to be announced in the coming weeks and months.

Note: current generation Fortuner pictured

