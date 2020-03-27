Motoring News 27.3.2020 03:45 pm

Suzuki gives five-door Jimny production in India the go-ahead

Charl Bosch
Suzuki gives five-door Jimny production in India the go-ahead

Lengthened Jimny will be built by Suzuki’s Maruti division and feature the same chassis and drivetrain as the regular three-door.

First mentioned last month as heading for production, a fresh report from India has confirmed that the five-door version of the Suzuki Jimny will indeed happen in 2021.

Based on the claim from an unnamed official with knowledge of the project, Autocar India states that the lengthened Jimny, which could be known as the Gypsy, will be built by Suzuki’s Maruti division at its Hansalpur Plant in the state Gujarat and feature the same chassis and drivetrain as the regular three-door model.

In contrast to the earlier claim by indianautosblog.com though, both variants will now be produced at said factory, but while the five-door will be offered for the local market, the three-door will be an export only model and commence manufacturing in June with its longer sibling following six months later.

Set to be only the second approved Jimny factory with the main Kosai factory in Japan being unable to keep up with global demand since it bowed two years ago, the five-door appears to be an Indian market only model for now, but expect this to possibly change in the coming months.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Suzuki Swift Sport loses spark as Europe receives mild-hybrid tech 19.3.2020
Frothy Suzuki S-Presso rises as South Africa’s most accessible new vehicle 18.3.2020
Open-deck Suzuki Jimny finally happens….but only in New Zealand 16.3.2020



Lock Down

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News It’s not too late to register as an essential service provider

Education Date for reopening of schools only likely to be finalised after 21-day lockdown

Covid-19 WHO says doesn’t know if HIV+ persons are more at risk of Covid-19

Breaking News Kimberley SABC staff go under quarantine as reporter tests positive

World Stocks rally advances on German, US stimulus plans


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition