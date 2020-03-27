Suzuki gives five-door Jimny production in India the go-ahead

First mentioned last month as heading for production, a fresh report from India has confirmed that the five-door version of the Suzuki Jimny will indeed happen in 2021.

Based on the claim from an unnamed official with knowledge of the project, Autocar India states that the lengthened Jimny, which could be known as the Gypsy, will be built by Suzuki’s Maruti division at its Hansalpur Plant in the state Gujarat and feature the same chassis and drivetrain as the regular three-door model.

In contrast to the earlier claim by indianautosblog.com though, both variants will now be produced at said factory, but while the five-door will be offered for the local market, the three-door will be an export only model and commence manufacturing in June with its longer sibling following six months later.

Set to be only the second approved Jimny factory with the main Kosai factory in Japan being unable to keep up with global demand since it bowed two years ago, the five-door appears to be an Indian market only model for now, but expect this to possibly change in the coming months.

