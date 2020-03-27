Motoring News 27.3.2020 02:03 pm

Track only focused Lamborghini Aventador teased

Charl Bosch
Newcomer could carry the SVR moniker and retain the 6.5-litre normally aspirated V12 engine, albeit ramped-up to 610 kW.

Lamborghini has released a new teaser video depicting what is believed to be the most hardcore iteration of the Aventador ever made.

While the 17 second clip doesn’t reveal much from a technical standpoint, it does provide several hints of what to expect from the exterior such a heavily revised body complete with a pronounced rear diffuser featuring integrated twin exhaust outlets, a larger rear wing, new front splitter and what appears to be expanded cooling ducts on the inside of the front wings likely to aid brake cooling.

The work of Saint’Agata’s Squadra Corse division, Britain’s Autocar reports that the track only newcomer could carry the SVR moniker and retain the 6.5-litre normally aspirated V12 engine, albeit ramped-up from 544 kW in the Aventador S to 610 kW, a figure that eclipses the 556 kW produced by the SVJ. No further details were announced, but expect more teasers to emerge in the coming weeks.

