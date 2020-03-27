Motoring News 27.3.2020 07:51 am

Next generation Mitsubishi Pajero claim allegedly a big hoax

Charl Bosch
Apparent confirmation has allegedly proved to be nothing but a farce.

The apparent confirmation of the next generation Mitsubishi Pajero debuting next year or in 2022 has allegedly proved to be nothing but a farce according to a new report from Australia.

While it was reported on Thursday (26 March) by Japan’s spyder7.com that the long overdue replacement for the current 14 year old fourth generation model will come with a plug-in hybrid drivetrain from the Outlander PHEV and styling from the GC Concept of seven years ago, carsguide.com.au has alleged that the claims are indeed false.

According to the online publication, plans to introduce an all-new Pajero, which previous reports have claimed could ride on the same platform as the Nissan Patrol, have not been set in stone and that the current model, which has remained on sale in some markets despite having been withdrawn from Japan last year, will continue until stock runs out. Once done, the Pajero name will seemingly be retired after a production run of 38 years.

