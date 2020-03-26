Motoring News 26.3.2020 03:42 pm

New mild-hybrid six-cylinder diesel Range Rover ends V8 oil-burner’s run

Charl Bosch
New mild-hybrid six-cylinder diesel Range Rover ends V8 oil-burner’s run

With a reported torque output of 700 Nm, the Sport D350 MHEV will allegedly get from 0-100 km/h in 6.5 seconds.

Land Rover is reportedly putting the finishing touches on a brand-new turbodiesel engine fitted with a mild-hybrid system.

Representing a first for the brand in spite of the 48-volt system already being offered on the turbo-petrol four-cylinder Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque, as well as in six-cylinder supercharged guise in the case of the all-new Defender and Range Rover Sport HST, Britain’s Autocar reports that the latter will debut the new oil-burner in two states of tune.

Set to carry the D300 MHEV moniker, the six-cylinder, as per its name, will produce 300 pferdestarke (PS) or 221 kW, while a more powerful version, the D350 MHEV, will deliver 350 PS or 257 kW and replace the current 4.4 TDV8 engine made by Ford at the Chihuahua Plant in Mexico.

With a reported torque output of 700 Nm, the same as the V8, the Sport D350 MHEV will allegedly get from 0-100 km/h in 6.5 seconds and top out at 250 km/h, while the same engine in the full-size Range Rover will result in it reaching 100 km/h from standstill in 7.1 seconds. Like the Sport, the D350 MHEV will only be offered on flagship Range Rover models, as the D300 MHEV will serve on entry-level derivatives.

Given that the next generation Range Rover will premiere in 2021 and the all-new Sport a year later, expect the introduction of the mild-hybrid oil-burner to be carried over once the current models reach the end of their production cycles.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Next Range Rover Sport enters development ahead of projected 2022 debut 20.1.2020
Green hearted Range Rover Sport skips a compromised beat 15.1.2020
New Range Rover Evoque now more appealing 12.12.2019



Lock Down

EDITOR'S CHOICE

World Stocks rally advances on German, US stimulus plans

Business News Covid-19 lockdown regulations: No alcohol, (but maybe cigarettes), and not much of anything at all

Covid-19 Rwandan man eaten by crocodile after ignoring lockdown

Covid-19 Malema says EFF won’t tolerate ‘rubbish’ like dog walking during 21-day lockdown

Covid-19 Numbers to contact during Covid-19 lockdown


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition