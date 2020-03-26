Incoming Toyota and Lexus models detailed as product slide goes viral

A product presentation slide detailing several incoming models from Toyota has leaked on social media, with the main focus being on the GT86, certain Lexus models and the Land Cruiser.

Allegedly shown at a dealer conference, the slide makes reference to the Sienna MPV that will arrive in North America later this year, a new crossover arriving at the same time, an unnamed CUV and all-new Tundra pick-up out next year, as well as replacements for the aged 4Runner and Sequoia in 2022.

In posting the slide, the Allcarnews Instagram page alleges that the GT86 will indeed become the GR86 as indicted last year, and adopt not only the rumoured 2.4-litre turbocharged FA flat-four Boxer engine from the North American Subaru Legacy, Outback and Ascent, but produce the same 191 kW and not 162 kW as speculated until now.

Like the current GT86, the new forced assisted engine will be transplanted into the rebadged BRZ and while both will remain rear-wheel-drive, the GR86 will make its official debut in July next year with nothing about the Subaru being mentioned.

Making reference to a new Corolla-based crossover, the Camry, flagship Avalon sedan and Venza returning after a three hiatus, the post states that the Land Cruiser will be stripped of all of its luxuries “in favo(u)r of hardcore off roading”. While not disclosing which derivative is being referred to, speculation is that it points to the 76 and 79 instead of the Prado and 300.

While it is already known that the Land Cruiser 300 will make use exclusive use of V6 petrol engines, one with twin-turbocharging and the other with electrical assistance in the shape of a hybrid when it debuts next year, its rebadged twin, the Lexus LX, will allegedly combine both in having a twin-turbo hybrid bent-six only. An engine that will also be the sole powerunit for the Tundra, the LX will become repositioned as a rival for the Bentley Bentayga, thus expect a noteworthy step-up in luxury and features compared to the current model.

Continuing with Lexus, V8 engines powering all models under $90 000 (R1 575 985) will reportedly be dropped along with the GS that bowed out in a number of markets two years ago, while the ES and LS will benefit from the facelift in 2022. As indicated in December however, the marque’s F range of performance models will keep the bent-eight, albeit with twin-turbocharging. Elsewhere, a new ‘K’ version of the TNGA-platform will be introduced with the next generation NX, which will allegedly feature not only five drivetrain options, but also a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Coming in 2021 is the new IS that slated to ride on the new rear-wheel-drive platform co-developed with Mazda, while a replacement for the RX and GX will touch down in 2023, the latter a year after the model it is derived from, the Prado. A replacement for the North American market Tacoma will only debut a 2024, a year after the Hilux touches down.

