 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Motoring News 26.3.2020 09:07 am

Toyota has a new Quest for Corolla

Charl Bosch
PREMIUM!
Toyota has a new Quest for Corolla

Quest still looks fresh and unlikely to attract comments such as “offensive” or “bland”.

Rebadging, or for the lack of a better term, reworking a proven recipe still endowed with adequate substance, has been the hallmark of a number of car makers ever since the practice became popular many moons ago. In the case of Toyota, this process is nothing new. From a South African standpoint, the best known example is the sixth generation Corolla hatch, better known as the Conquest, which transitioned into what ultimately become the Tazz that lived-on until its demise 14 years ago. Just as infamous is the third generation HiAce that become known as the Siyaya, well over a...
Related Stories
Facelift Toyota Hilux set to receive powered-up 2.8 GD-6 26.3.2020
Axe set to come down on Toyota Etios 23.3.2020
Oil-burning Toyota Land Cruiser 300 will have four-cylinders and no electrification 23.3.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.