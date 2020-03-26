Motoring News 26.3.2020 08:10 am

Sportier and lightweight Porsche 911 Turbo S packs introduced

Charl Bosch
The simply titled Lightweight Package removes the rear seats and some of the sound deadening materials.

Its world debut having taken place earlier this month, Porsche has, for the first time, unveiled a new lightweight version of the 911 Turbo S set to go on sale later this year.

While 3.8-litre twin-turbocharged flat-six engine has been unaltered with its outputs remaining at 478kW/800Nm, the simply titled Lightweight Package removes the rear seats and some of the sound deadening materials, while also coming with thinner glass, GT3-inspired sport seats and oval-tipped dual exhaust outlets in order to reduce weight by 30 kg. Limited to the coupe, the Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) is included as standard.

Along with the Lightweight Pack, the Turbo S can also be equipped with a Sport Package that consists of a tweaked front splitter, revised rear wing, black trim pieces, different taillights, and in the case of the cabriolet, a carbon fibre hard-top. Like the Lightweight, motivation for the Sport is unchanged.

