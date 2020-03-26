Motoring News 26.3.2020 07:15 am

Facelift Toyota Hilux set to receive powered-up 2.8 GD-6

Charl Bosch
Updated Hilux could make its official debut later this year, although an exact date remains unknown.

Following its sighting in Asia two months ago undergoing testing, a new report from Australia has alleged that the facelift Toyota Hilux could come with a more powerful version of the range-topping 2.8 GD-6 engine.

Although no power outputs were revealed, caradvice.com.au claims that the engine, which earlier this week was mentioned as being the rumoured sole oil-burning option for the new Land Cruiser 300, will also receive a series of overhauls to prevent ongoing clogged particle filters that has plagued it Down Under in recent months.

In spite of the mentioned spy shots not revealing much about the Hilux’s exterior, the Aussie online platform claims that the front end will feature a “tougher” look while a new infotainment system incorporating Apple CarPlay and Android Auto will become available.

With an all-new model reportedly out only in 2023, the timing of the Australian publication’s report and sighting of the prototypes has suggested that the updated Hilux could make its official debut later this year, although an exact date remains unknown given that the rumoured July or mid-August reveal, according to caradvice, was mentioned before the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

