Hot Peugeot 208 will be electric only, pack more punch than petrol GTI

With the United Kingdom seemingly poised to retain the GTI nomenclature for the forthcoming hot 208, the Peugeot Sport Engineered (PSE) name will be used in other markets with a fresh report from France stating that the newcomer will indeed have electrification.

On course to debut next year, L’Automobile Magazine alleges that the PSE will not have a hybrid or plug-in hybrid drivetrain, but rather an all-electric unit likely to come from the e-208.

Citing fellow French publication, largus.fr, who spoke to Peugeot Sport boss Francois Wales, L’Automobile claims the PSE will not only produce more power than the e-208’s 100 kW, but allegedly also outgun the GTI whose 1.6-litre turbocharged PureTech petrol delivered 155 kW. In addition, the presence of the batteries could see the PSE also eclipse the GTI’s acceleration from 0-100 km/h that stands at 6.5 seconds in spite of their significant weight gain.

Expect more details to be revealed in the coming weeks and months.

