Motoring News 24.3.2020 01:04 pm

Hot Peugeot 208 will be electric only, pack more punch than petrol GTI

Charl Bosch
Hot Peugeot 208 will be electric only, pack more punch than petrol GTI

PSE will not only produce more power than the e-208’s 100 kW, but allegedly also outgun the GTI.

With the United Kingdom seemingly poised to retain the GTI nomenclature for the forthcoming hot 208, the Peugeot Sport Engineered (PSE) name will be used in other markets with a fresh report from France stating that the newcomer will indeed have electrification.

On course to debut next year, L’Automobile Magazine alleges that the PSE will not have a hybrid or plug-in hybrid drivetrain, but rather an all-electric unit likely to come from the e-208.

Citing fellow French publication, largus.fr, who spoke to Peugeot Sport boss Francois Wales, L’Automobile claims the PSE will not only produce more power than the e-208’s 100 kW, but allegedly also outgun the GTI whose 1.6-litre turbocharged PureTech petrol delivered 155 kW. In addition, the presence of the batteries could see the PSE also eclipse the GTI’s acceleration from 0-100 km/h that stands at 6.5 seconds in spite of their significant weight gain.

Expect more details to be revealed in the coming weeks and months.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Hot Peugeot 208 looks set to keep GTI badge after all 16.3.2020
This is it: Peugeot enters pick-up war with all-new Landtrek 21.2.2020
Peugeot’s new commercial Partner revealed 28.1.2020


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 No, you don’t have to wear a mask when driving

Columns How exactly will we lock down a township, and other questions about our legacy

Covid-19 Everything you need to know about the coronavirus lockdown

Covid-19 China’s leader says Wuhan has ‘turned the tide’ againt virus epidemic

Covid-19 Sanef to seek clarity on whether journalists will keep working during coronavirus lockdown


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition