New Nissan X-Trail slowly starting to show its real self

Charl Bosch
X-Trail is set to arrive next year in spite of the social platform alleging it could premiere as early as October this year.

With pre-production testing still underway, the all-new Nissan X-Trail has made yet another appearance on social media sans some its disguise.

First spotted last year, the latest trio of images posted by the CocheSpias Instagram page sees a pair of X-Trails, known as the Rogue in North America, driving through a deserted part of Las Vegas with very little fanfare.

Although still sporting heavy layers of black masking, the wrapping on the indicators have been removed, thus providing a somewhat clearer picture of what to expect from the newcomer that will be based on the same platform as the next Mitsubishi Outlander.

Sporting a split headlight design similar to the Juke and with the latest V-Motion grille mirroring that of the Kicks, the X-Trail is set to arrive next year in spite of the social platform alleging it could premiere as early as October this year.

While technical details are virtually unknown, expect a selection of petrol and possibly diesel engines to feature, along with a plug-in hybrid drivetrain. As with the current model, front-wheel-drive will be standard and the All-Mode 4×4-i system optional.

