 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Motoring News 23.3.2020 08:05 am

Automatic gearbox the Mahindra Pik-up’s appeal enhancer

Jaco van der Merwe
PREMIUM!
Automatic gearbox the Mahindra Pik-up’s appeal enhancer

Cabin is simplistic and lined with hard plastics, but it quite comfortable in its own unique way.

Few things in life freaks a man out more than a physically peculiar specimen of his gender group that succeeds in surrounding himself with attractive examples of the opposite sex. There simply had to be a reason why a short bald guy with a preference for Hawaiian shirts would manage to end up with a model. Size is usually one of the first things that gets mulled over and by that I means the dimensions of his wallet of course. But the laws of attraction are more intricate than a few centimetres … errr …. I mean zeros in a...
Related Stories
Mahindra Scorpio refreshed one last time 24.2.2020
Automatic gearbox uplifts Mahindra Pik-Up’s appeal 22.1.2020
World first Mahindra Pik-Up automatic priced 16.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.