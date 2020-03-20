Nürburgring’s nickname poised to spawn hardcore Audi R8?

The submission of a new trademark application paying homage to the Nürburgring Nordschleife has ignited rumours that Audi is planning a powered-up special edition version of the R8.

According to Automobile Magazine, an application was submitted to the European Union’s Intellectual Property Office by Ingolstadt on the 10th of this month for the moniker R8 Green Hell, a term famously coined by three-time Formula 1 world champion, Jackie Stewart.

Referencing the time spent at the track developing the R8, nothing else is about the moniker is known with the publication alleging that it could simply have been trademarked by Audi to prevent other manufactures from doing so, or that it will indeed lead to the creation of a more potent R8 producing more than the current 449 kW range-topping Plus model.

Although it was reported back in January that a V10 hybrid version of the next generation R8 could be introduced, chances are that the moniker will instead be applied to a swansong derivative of the current model before it bows out in 2023.

As is often the case though, it remains to be seen what will happen to the designation as it might very well have been submitted, without actually being used. Expect clarity to emerge in the coming weeks and months.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.