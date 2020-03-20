Toyota Land Cruiser 300 launch delayed until next year

Toyota has apparently u-turned on the launch date of the highly awaited new Land Cruiser 300 with a new report from Australia claiming that it will now only be unveiled next year.

While it was reported last week that the wraps are being prepared for lifting in July, carsguide.com.au claims that unspecified reasons has resulted in the Land Cruiser’s premiere being delayed in spite of Toyota having so far remained tight-tipped on most of the reports and speculations regarding its flagship off-roader.

“We will move as we have to move, but we will never bring a Land Cruiser to market that is not capable of doing the things that people want it to do – because Land Cruiser is an icon. One thing we’ve learnt is don’t mess with the Land Cruiser,” Toyota Australia Vice-President of Sales and Marketing, Sean Hanley, was quoted by the online publication as saying.

As has already been reported, the Land Cruiser 300 will ride on a unique body-on-frame version of the TNGA platform and measure 4 950 mm in overall length with a wheelbase of 2 850 mm, height of 1 870 mm and width of 1 980 mm. In its home market, two V6 engines will be offered, both being the 3.5-litre badged 3.4-litre powerunit from the Lexus LS with one featuring twin-turbocharging and the other electrification.

Already confirmed is that no V8 engine will be offered for the first time since the 80-series ended production in 1997, while no mention of a diesel engine has been made despite reports from Down Under alleging that a hybrid oil-burner could be produced.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.