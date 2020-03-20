‘Baby’ Ford Bronco Sport detailed more as specification specs leak

Previewed along with the ‘full-size’ model via a series of leaks last week, the lifestyle focused version of the new Ford Bronco, the Bronco Sport, has allegedly been detailed further not only in terms of specification, but also by what will reside underneath the bonnet.

According to a raft of documents somehow obtained by the Juggernaut Performance Facebook page, the Sport, which prior to the leak had been known as the Baby Bronco, will be equipped with all-wheel-drive only and powered by a choice of two EcoBoost engines; the familiar 1.5 used in the Focus and the bigger 2.0-litre that powers a variety of models within the Blue Oval’s product range.

While no outputs were confirmed, it is being reported that it will mirror those of the equivalent Kuga, badged as the Escape in North America, which delivers 132kW/240Nm from the former and 184kW/370Nm from the latter. Confirmed by the documents though is that an eight-speed automatic will be the sole transmission available.

Sporting a wheelbase of 2 670 mm, the Sport will be one of the first models to eschew Ford’s current trim level designations for a series of novel grade names which, bar the entry-level unnamed base model, consists of the Big Bend, Outer Banks and Badlands with a limited run First Edition serving as temporary flagship.

Also leaked are some of the features which includes heated and electric front seats, dual-zone climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a six-speaker sound system, wireless smartphone charging, a reverse sensing system, remote start and 17-inch carbon or carbonised alloy wheels.

Set to be build alongside the regular Bronco and North American Ranger at Ford’s Wayne Plant in Michigan, the Sports’ colour palette will consist out of ten colours contrasted by a grey or black roof. Hues mentioned are Oxford White, Shadow Black, Kodiak Brown, Cactus Grey, Iconic Silver, Carbonised Grey, Alto Blue Metallic, Rapid Red Metallic, Cyber Orange Metallic and the rather hilariously titled Area 51.

As has been mentioned though, the Sport, together with the standard Bronco, won’t be coming to South Africa anytime soon as both will be made only with left-hand-drive.

