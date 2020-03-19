Suzuki Swift Sport loses spark as Europe receives mild-hybrid tech

With mild-hybrid versions of the regular Swift already available in Europe, Suzuki has now applied the electric touch to the flagship Sport.

Known as SHVS or ‘Smart Hybrid Vehicle by Suzuki’, the system comprises the 1.4 Boosterjet engine being paired to a 48-volt mild-hybrid system utilising a belt-driven starter-generator in order for Suzuki to meet new European emissions regulations requiring a fleet average of 95 g/km, legislation that will come into being next year.

Combined, the system has resulted in power dropping from 103 kW to 96 Nm, four kilowatts less than the previous 1.6-litre normally aspirated Sport, with torque having increased from 230 Nm to 235 Nm. Teamed with the six-speed manual gearbox and a weight gain of 15 kg that now sees the Sport tipping the scales at 985 kg, the loss in power has resulted in a 1.1 second 0-100 km/h fall from eight seconds to 9.1 with the top speed being 20 km/h slower at 210 km/h.

In terms of the six-speed automatic, a model not mentioned, applying the same statistics will see weight go up to 1 010 kg and 0-100 km/h take the same 9.1 seconds as the manual. The claimed top speed however drops from 205 km/h to 185 km/h.

Until otherwise, the SHVS equipped Sport will be limited to Europe with South African models continuing to be petrol powered only.

