Volkswagen makes it official: New Golf R won’t have electrification

Volkswagen has officially silenced rumours that the incoming Golf R will adopt a hybrid powertrain by confirming that it will be petrol powered only.

Despite Britain’s Auto Express first reporting in 2018 that the R will become a hybrid and produce a rumoured 298 kW, a claim shot down by Australia’s motoring.com.au in September last year, Wolfsburg’s R division boss, and former motorsport head, Jost Capito, has confirmed to US-publication, MotorTrend, that “volumes [of the R] are too small” and therefore don’t warrant electrical assistance like the GTE.

He however declined to go into any details about the newcomer set to debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed of July, merely saying that, “the overall car [is] a real driving machine” and that it will feature “technology nobody expects”.

While a given that the 4Motion all-wheel-drive system will be retained, it has been reported that two versions will be offered; an entry-level pushing out a claimed 245 kW according to Britain’s Car Magazine, and a more potent R Plus reputed to punch out 257 kW. Set to keep the DSG transmission, it remains to be seen whether a manual ‘box will offered as well.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.