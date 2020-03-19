Toyota twins Land Cruiser Namib with a single cab

Introduced last year to celebrate 10 million unit global sales, Toyota has unobtrusively added a second Namib derivative to the local Land Cruiser 79 range, albeit this time in single cab configuration.

Like its double cab sibling, the single cab receives the same bespoke interior and exterior revisions, the latter consisting of 16-inch alloy wheels wrapped in Cooper Discoverer S/T Maxx tyres, LED spot lights, TOYOTA badging on the mesh grille, a tubular steel tow bar, snorkel, a heavy duty steel front bumper with integrated nudge bar and Namib decals on the tailgate and doors.

Reserved for the interior is an overhead compartment able to accommodate a two-way radios with a mounting hook being included, grey canvas seat covers with Namib logos and an ARB supplied compressor underneath the passenger’s seat.

Fitted with the same Old Man EMU off-road suspension, the single cab is unchanged underneath the bonnet where the brawny 4.5 D-4D V8 turbodiesel engine has been retained along with its outputs of 151kW/430Nm. A five-speed manual with selectable low-range is once again the sole transmission option offered with Toyota claiming a combined fuel consumption of 11.6 L/100 km.

Based on the automaker’s website, the single cab Namib retails from R842 200, a R69 300 credit over the double cab, and comes decked out in the same colours; Ivory White or Sand Beige. A three year/100 000 km warranty is standard with a service plan being optional.

