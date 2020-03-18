Motoring News 18.3.2020 03:05 pm

Entry-level Kia Sportage gets infotainment upgrade

Charl Bosch
Entry-level Kia Sportage gets infotainment upgrade

Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system now comes as standard on the entry-level Ignite and next step-up Ignite Plus.

Facelifted towards the end of 2018, Kia has given the now five year, old fourth generation Sportage another round of revisions, mainly centring on connectivity.

Added at the mentioned model range update, the eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, until now only offered on the mid-range EX and flagship EX Plus, now comes as standard on the entry-level Ignite and next step-up Ignite Plus.

Outfitted with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and acting as display for the reverse camera, the system can however be retro-fitted to existing Ignite and Ignite Plus models at a cost of R6 325. Aside from this, no changes to spec or indeed underneath the Sportage’s bonnet has been made.

As before, the Sportage range is covered by a five year/unlimited km warranty as well as a five year/90 000 km service plan.

PRICING

Sportage 1.6 GDI AT – R406 995

Sportage 2.0 Ignite Plus – R416 995

Sportage 2.0 Ignite Plus AT – R430 995

Sportage 2.0 CRDI Ignite Plus AT – R481 995

Sportage 2.0 EX AT – R485 995

Sportage 2.0 EX Plus AT – R526 995

Sportage 2.0 CRDI EX AT – R536 995

Sportage 2.0 CRDI EX Plus AT – R564 995

Sportage 2.0 CRDI EX Plus AWD AT – R577 995

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
All-new Kia Sorento (finally) detailed in full 18.3.2020
Kia South Africa keener on writing a new Sonet than taking a (S)tonic 17.3.2020
Kia Sorento local debut possible this year as official premiere is locked-in 16.3.2020


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 This is how much a Covid-19 test costs in SA and how it works

Covid-19 Malema warns private hospitals: Cooperate or face being nationalised

Covid-19 Total Covid-19 infections in SA jump to 116 overnight

Covid-19 ZCC postpones Moria pilgrimage as other mega churches cancel Easter services

Politics DA adds Covid-19 to its list of reasons for wanting to stay in charge of Tshwane


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition