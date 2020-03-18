 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Motoring News 18.3.2020 02:09 pm

Sharpened-up Land Rover Discovery Sport still has a dual personality

Mark Jones
PREMIUM!
Sharpened-up Land Rover Discovery Sport still has a dual personality

In five-seat configuration I doubt you will have any problem getting all you want into the Discovery Sport.

I have no doubt a Land Rover Discovery Sport could go pretty much anywhere in the bush that any normal person would want to go. But let’s be straight, the Sport badge suggests this Land Rover might enjoy an affluent type lifestyle on tar more than getting dirty and scratching paintwork out in the bundus every weekend. This was exactly what we experienced last week in the Western Cape where we got to spend some quality time with the updated Discovery Sport. For 2020 the Discovery Sport features a few styling changes, updated technologies, improved levels of interior quality and...
Related Stories
This is it: Thirty model new Land Rover Defender range priced 16.3.2020
Hybrid power coming for Land Rover Discovery 14.1.2020
Limited run Land Rover Discovery SE debuts with more features 11.12.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.