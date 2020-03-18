 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Motoring News 18.3.2020 08:25 am

Lamborghini Huracan Evo is pure old-school supercar nirvana

Jaco van der Merwe
PREMIUM!
Lamborghini Huracan Evo is pure old-school supercar nirvana

During our total rendezvous of 270 km, the V10 roar was the only thing worth listening too.

I simply couldn’t doze off into my usual in-flight nap on the late afternoon flight back from Cape Town. “I’m in big trouble,” I repeated to myself over and over again. Instead of being on cloud nine as you would expect after having the immense privilege of driving a R5.5m car, the thought of the task ahead freaked me out. My job entails experiencing a car to give feedback by means of words. Yet even mankind’s most descriptive vocabulary cannot truly capture the signals your senses send to your brain when stepping on the accelerator of a Lamborghini Huracan Evo....
Related Stories
New Rambo Lambo era dawns with some serious kick 12.3.2020
R200K reward offered for stolen R3.5m Lamborghini Urus 14.2.2020
[EXCLUSIVE!] We drive 678 kW Lamborghini 29.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.