Ford Ranger-based next Volkswagen Amarok shown in aggressive sketch

Released directly after the Nivus, Volkswagen used its annual Media Conference to reveal the first official sketch image of the all-new Amarok reportedly out in 2022.

According to motor1.com, the image in question popped-up when Volkswagen Group Chairman, Herbert Diess, confirmed the Amarok as the first model that will emerge from the joint partnership Wolfsburg signed with Ford for the developing of an all-new pick-up last year.

Yielding a return to Volkswagen’s initial foray in the pick-up segment in 1989 with the ultimately unsuccessful Taro based on the fifth generation Toyota Hilux, a venture that ended eight years later, the Amarok will ride on the same platform as the Ranger and could potentially use the same assortments of engines, rumoured to include both four-and-six-cylinder units powered by petrol and diesel.

Despite the presence of the oversized BF Goodrich tyres and apparent lift-kit as evident by the yellow springs and tow hooks, the image sees the Amarok not only channelling the Touareg with the same front facia, but also the Chevrolet Silverado in terms of stance and design of the bonnet. While it remains to be seen which of the mentioned design cues will be kept for the actual production model, don’t expect the shaved door handles or overly pronounced wheel arches to be included.

Given the timing of the image, chance are that Volkswagen will soon commence pre-production testing, meaning that disguised test mules will soon become a regular sight on numerous online platforms.

