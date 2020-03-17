Motoring News 17.3.2020 11:48 am

Volkswagen Nivus shows its face in grainy teaser

Charl Bosch
Soping roofline and coupe design being heavily influenced by the Atlas Cross Sport.

Mere hours after revealing select details of the interior, Volkswagen has dropped another teaser of the all-new Nivus, this time of the exterior.

Despite the image’s rather poor quality, deciphering the Nivus’ final shape is easy with the front taking more than a few cues from not only the T-Cross on which it is based, but also the North American Passat, with the sloping roofline and coupe design being heavily influenced by the Atlas Cross Sport.

As is already known, the Nivus will initially be limited to South America where it will be powered by two versions of the 1.0 TSI engine; the same 85 kW unit as the T-Cross when equipped with the six-speed manual gearbox and 94 kW when specified with the six-speed Tiptronic.

Following its South American debut, a European spec model will go on sale next year with a few adaptations, but nothing about South Africa has so far been announced.

IMAGE from motor1.com

