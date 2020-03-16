This is it: Thirty model new Land Rover Defender range priced

The subject of much speculation about its prowess having been put through its paces in Namibia over recent weeks, Land Rover has opened order books for the all-new Defender, thus revealing pricing for one of the most eagerly awaited new entrants of the year.

Fresh from its world debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September last year, the Defender line-up will commence with the long wheelbase 110 set to be launched officially in June, followed by the short wheelbase 90 near the end of the year.

With online configurations, according to Land Rover, standing at 12 000 customised units, the 30 model line-up, fifteen apiece for the 90 and 110, comprises six trim levels; base, S, SE, HSE, the limited-run First Edition and flagship X with a choice of four accessory packs being offered; Urban, Country, Explorer and Adventure.

Up front, the Defender will be motivated by a choice of three powerunits; the D240 whose 2.0-litre Ingenium turbodiesel punches out 177kW/430Nm and the P300 which uses a similarly sized albeit petrol Ingenium four-pot that produces 221kW/400Nm

At the sharp-end is the P400 MHEV that combines a 3.0-litre supercharged Ingenium straight-six petrol with a 48-volt mild hybrid system for a total output of 294kW/550Nm. Regardless of the engine however, all three are mated as standard to a ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic gearbox.

PRICING

90

D240 – R948 000

D240 S – R996 500

D240 SE – R1 060 200

D240 HSE – R1 156 600

D240 First Edition – R1 142 200

P300 – R948 000

P300 S – R996 500

P300 SE – R1 060 200

P300 HSE – R1 156 600

P400 MHEV – R1 078 400

P400 MHEV S – R1 113 800

P400 MHEV SE – R1 172 500

P400 MHEV HSE – R1 268 900

P400 MHEV First Edition – R1 254 500

P400 MHEV X – R1 486 700

110

D240 – R999 000

D240 S – R1 042 800

D240 SE – R1 099 500

D240 HSE – R1 198 700

D240 First Edition – R1 199 500

P300 – R999 000

P300 S – R1 042 800

P300 SE – R1 198 700

P300 HSE – R1 156 600

P400 MHEV – R1 129 400

P400 MHEV S – R1 164 800

P400 MHEV SE – R1 224 300

P400 MHEV HSE – R1 320 700

P400 MHEV First Edition – R1 310 400

P400 MHEV X – R1 498 400

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.