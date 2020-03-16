Motoring News 16.3.2020 12:42 pm

Open-deck Suzuki Jimny finally happens….but only in New Zealand

Charl Bosch
Open-deck Suzuki Jimny finally happens….but only in New Zealand

Converted with approval from Hamamatsu, the pick-up sees the rear being removed completely and replaced by an aluminium dropside deck.

Despite having ruled out the possibility of introducing a pick-up version of the Jimny for nearly a year, Suzuki has bowed to demand by introducing an open-deck single cab version, albeit only in New Zealand.

Converted with approval from Hamamatsu, the pick-up is based on the entry-level JX trim level, equivalent to South African’s GA, and sees the rear being removed completely and replaced by an aluminium dropside deck complete with a mesh divider behind the cabin. A carpeted bulkead is to be found behind the front seats inside with a small shelf having been integrated as a storage recess. No payload figure has however been revealed.

According to driven.co.nz who snapped the images, the pick-up’s standard specification sheet is unchanged for the standard Jimny, with the same applying to the powertrain, where the 1.5-litre petrol engine again produces 75kW/130Nm. Like the JX, only the five-speed manual gearbox is offered.

The conversion is however not cheap with the pick-up commanding a $12 000 (R121 055) premium over the comparative Jimny Sierra, with a retail price of $37 990 (R383 241), substantially more than not only the GA (R285 900), but also the automatic gearbox equipped top-spec GLX (R343 900). As mentioned though, the pick-up, for now is limited to New Zealand.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Suzuki Ertiga tipped to get Toyota badged equivalent next year 18.2.2020
Five-door Suzuki Jimny set to become reality in 2021 12.2.2020
Refreshed Suzuki Ignis officially comes out 5.2.2020


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Government ‘This too shall pass,’ writes Ramaphosa in wake of declaring Covid-19 state of disaster

Education Covid-19: Wits and University of Johannesburg cancel all contact classes

Government FULL STATEMENT: Ramaphosa and Cabinet’s plan to fight the spread of Covid-19

Health Gift of the Givers pledges its support in fight against Covid-19, calls for donations

Crime As Cape Flats’ army deployment comes to an end, did it achieve anything?


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition