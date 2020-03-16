Open-deck Suzuki Jimny finally happens….but only in New Zealand

Despite having ruled out the possibility of introducing a pick-up version of the Jimny for nearly a year, Suzuki has bowed to demand by introducing an open-deck single cab version, albeit only in New Zealand.

Converted with approval from Hamamatsu, the pick-up is based on the entry-level JX trim level, equivalent to South African’s GA, and sees the rear being removed completely and replaced by an aluminium dropside deck complete with a mesh divider behind the cabin. A carpeted bulkead is to be found behind the front seats inside with a small shelf having been integrated as a storage recess. No payload figure has however been revealed.

According to driven.co.nz who snapped the images, the pick-up’s standard specification sheet is unchanged for the standard Jimny, with the same applying to the powertrain, where the 1.5-litre petrol engine again produces 75kW/130Nm. Like the JX, only the five-speed manual gearbox is offered.

The conversion is however not cheap with the pick-up commanding a $12 000 (R121 055) premium over the comparative Jimny Sierra, with a retail price of $37 990 (R383 241), substantially more than not only the GA (R285 900), but also the automatic gearbox equipped top-spec GLX (R343 900). As mentioned though, the pick-up, for now is limited to New Zealand.

