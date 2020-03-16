Motoring News 16.3.2020 11:38 am

Kia Sorento local debut possible this year as official premiere is locked-in

Charl Bosch
Sorento could “potentially” become available later this year.

Revealed last month with select details having been divulged in subsequent weeks, Kia has confirmed that the all-new Sorento will officially be detailed via an online launch on its Facebook page this coming Thursday (19 March) from 11:30 GMT (12:30 CET).

Extensively previewed both inside and wide, the wider and longer Sorento will continue to provide seating for seven, albeit on a new platform, and, based on the statement accompanying the launch date confirmation, electrification in the form of a first-time hybrid drivetrain reported to comprise of a 1.6 T-GDI petrol engine paired with a 44 kW electric motor for a total system output of 162kW/350Nm.

Other engine options mulled include a 2.5 T-GDI outputting 210kW/420Nm and a 2.2 CRDI turbodiesel producing 147kW/440Nm. An eight-speed automatic gearbox looks set to be the sole transmission option available, despite a leaked specification document last month claiming that a six-speed manual as well as front-wheel-drive will also be offered.

While its local debut has remained under wraps thus far, Kia Motors South Africa CEO, Gary Scott, at the local unveiling of the Seltos last month, confirmed that the Sorento could “potentially” become available later this year once stock of the current model runs-out.

“We are not going to rush [the existing model out of production]. We will let it sell-out in a natural way. With Seltos allowing Sportage to move up a bit, which [move it] into Sorento territory, we can a push price point on it and not try and compete with the bakkie-based models,” Scott said in reference to the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Everest, Isuzu MU-X and Mitsubishi Pajero Sport.

