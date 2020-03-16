Hot Peugeot 208 looks set to keep GTI badge after all

Peugeot has allegedly backtracked on reports last year that it will phase-out the iconic GTI moniker as a result of electrification.

According to Britain’s Autocar, the Lion badge will keep the famed nomenclature for the forthcoming performance 208 in spite of announcing less than twelve months ago that it will focus on the Peugeot Sport Engineered or PSE designation for future hot models.

In a short interview with the British publication, CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato hinted that the GTI denominator could potentially be reserved for the 208 only as the rest of its model line-up will carry the PSE name.

“The only car that could claim GTi – even if electric – is 208, if we decide to have such a line with a car like that. For the rest, it would be PSE. We are working on what could be the GTi of the future,” Imparato said.

As reported last year, Peugeot’s breathing new life into the GTI designation has also ignited claims that PSA stablemate, Vauxhall, could be reintroducing the VXR badge in the United Kingdom for the new Corsa and possibly even the incoming all-new Astra, which will result in Opel reviving the OPC name for markets outside Europe and therefore South Africa after phasing it out two years ago in favour of the equally iconic GSI name.

