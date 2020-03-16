Motoring News 16.3.2020 08:16 am

Hot Peugeot 208 looks set to keep GTI badge after all

Charl Bosch
Hot Peugeot 208 looks set to keep GTI badge after all

“The only car that could claim GTi – even if electric – is 208″.

Peugeot has allegedly backtracked on reports last year that it will phase-out the iconic GTI moniker as a result of electrification.

According to Britain’s Autocar, the Lion badge will keep the famed nomenclature for the forthcoming performance 208 in spite of announcing less than twelve months ago that it will focus on the Peugeot Sport Engineered or PSE designation for future hot models.

In a short interview with the British publication, CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato hinted that the GTI denominator could potentially be reserved for the 208 only as the rest of its model line-up will carry the PSE name.

“The only car that could claim GTi – even if electric – is 208, if we decide to have such a line with a car like that. For the rest, it would be PSE. We are working on what could be the GTi of the future,” Imparato said.

As reported last year, Peugeot’s breathing new life into the GTI designation has also ignited claims that PSA stablemate, Vauxhall, could be reintroducing the VXR badge in the United Kingdom for the new Corsa and possibly even the incoming all-new Astra, which will result in Opel reviving the OPC name for markets outside Europe and therefore South Africa after phasing it out two years ago in favour of the equally iconic GSI name.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
This is it: Peugeot enters pick-up war with all-new Landtrek 21.2.2020
Peugeot’s new commercial Partner revealed 28.1.2020
Peugeot 108 has the style but needs real zip 22.11.2019


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Covid-19: Wits and University of Johannesburg cancel all contact classes, and more

Government FULL STATEMENT: Ramaphosa and Cabinet’s plan to fight the spread of Covid-19

Health Gift of the Givers pledges its support in fight against Covid-19, calls for donations

Crime As Cape Flats’ army deployment comes to an end, did it achieve anything?

Analysis & Profiles SA is using poor people’s money to reward rich bunglers hiding behind BEE


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition