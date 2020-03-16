Volkswagen Nivus’ interior previewed in fresh teaser

A model of which nothing has been seen or mentioned since the first teaser images dropped in December last year, Volkswagen has now released a short clip showing off more elements of the all-new Nivus crossover.

Known until last year as the New Urban Coupe, the 22 second video released by Volkswagen Brazil largely focuses on the interior and shows the application of Wolfsburg’s new Play infotainment system, the same steering wheel as the T-Cross and the Active Info Display digital instrument cluster.

Set to ride on the same MQB A0 platform as the T-Cross and Polo, the coupe-styled Nivus will be developed in Brazil and allegedly come powered by the familiar 1.0 TSI engine in two states of tune; 85 kW when equipped with the six-speed manual gearbox and 94 kW when paired to the optional six-speed Tiptronic. Like its siblings, drive will be routed to the front wheels only.

Following its Brazilian debut, the Nivus will then head to Europe in 2021 at which point a clearer image about its future in South Africa would emerge.

