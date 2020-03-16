REPORT: V6 only Toyota Land Cruiser 300 arriving earlier than forecasted

With details having seemingly dried up since mid-January, a weekend report from Australia has shed more light on the incoming Toyota Land Cruiser 300.

Although is it already known that the long overdue replacement for the current twelve year old 200 will switch to the TNGA platform and reportedly measure 4 950 mm in overall length with a wheelbase of 2 850 mm, height of 1 870 mm and width of 1 980 mm, carsguide.com.au, citing unnamed Japanese sources, claims that two V6 engines will be offered with one, as expected, being a hybrid.

As is already known, the 300 will be the first generation Land Cruiser since the 80-series not to offer a V8 powertrain with the Australian online platform reporting that the hybrid, as per Toyota’s move to have all of its models electrified by 2025, will indeed be the same 3.5-litre badged 3.4-litre engine that does duty in the Lexus LS 500h that will allegedly be tuned to produce 220kW/356Nm.

The second engine will feature the same displacement and although outputs are unknown, it is likely to be close to the LS 500’s output of 310kW/600Nm. Not mentioned in the report is whether the 300 will continue to have the option of a diesel engine outside of Japan, which report Down Under have alleged could also be a hybrid setup in spite of nothing have been mentioned.

What will however be kept is the low range gearbox and a full-time four-wheel-drive system, as well as dramatically updated safety and driver assistance tech in the form of Toyota’s Safety Sense suite, plus seating from five to eight.

More crucially though is carsguide.com.au’s claim that the official debut has been pushed forward with the Land Cruiser now expected to premiere in July this year instead of August as previously reported.

