Full refunds as F1 Joburg Festival is postponed over virus fears

The Formula 1 company yesterday announced that due to the ongoing global situation regarding Covid-19 the Heineken F1 Joburg Festival, due to take place on 29 March, has been postponed.

“After the announcement from the World Health Organisation categorising Covid-19 as a pandemic, we have made the unfortunate decision to postpone the festival,” said Ellie Norman, director of marketing and communications.

“Our fans’ health and safety is paramount and while we know this decision will be disappointing for them, we believe this is the right decision at this time.

“Given the current situation regarding Covid-19, the decision to postpone the F1 Joburg Festival is the appropriate course of action,” said Warren Scheckter, CEO of SAGP.

“Hopefully it won’t be long before circumstances are such that we are able to reschedule the event,” Morakane Mosupyoe, Gauteng MEC for economic development said.

“We understand and support the postponement of the F1 Joburg Festival, given the prevailing circumstances.

“Gauteng remains committed to the F1 Joburg Festival, and we look forward to being the destination partner of the event in due course.”

All fans who purchased tickets for the event will be offered a full refund. Tickets can be returned at any Shoprite, Checkers, Checkers Hyper, Computicket outlets or House & Home stores until 13 April.

All uncollected tickets and print-at-home transactions made via the call centre and internet will be refunded automatically and will reflect within three to seven working days.

