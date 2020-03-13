New Hyundai Elantra and Kona next inline for N treatment

Hyundai will reportedly add a fourth model to its N performance range this year in the shape of the all-new Elantra confirmed for unveiling in Hollywood next week.

Set to join the Veloster, i30 N and i30 N Fastback, the Korean Car Blog reports that the Elantra N will employ the same 2.0-litre turbocharged engine that develops 202kW/353Nm, but that it will join the Veloster in becoming the first N recipient of the new eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox. The standard six-speed manual will however continue to be offered.

At the same time, an N Line version of the new Sonata will become available later this year, along with a Kona N packing the same powerunit and choice of transmissions. As indicated in November last year, the dual-clutch version of the i30 N will be added in January next year, albeit with power turned-up to 206 kW and torque unchanged at 353 Nm.

Also due next year is the i20 N that use the turbocharged 1.6 T-GDI engine uprated to produce 150 kW with a six-speed manual gearbox standard and a seven-speed dual-clutch optional.

In spite of rumours dating back nearly two years about a supposed Tucson N, which was reported by Britain’s Auto Express last year as potentially happening with a reported 250 kW, no further details of such a model taking place for sure has materialised.

