Ford Bronco launch date allegedly confirmed as ‘spy images’ flood in

The reason for much consternation on various online as well as social media platforms this week following the leaking of numerous images, whose authenticity has also attracted criticism, an apparent internal bulletin has alleged that the highly anticipated Ford Bronco will make its debut as early as next week.

Sporting a retro design heavily influenced by the first generation with the actual silhouette bearing an even closer resemblance to the Jeep Wrangler, the Bronco, as alleged by the images, will be offered as either a two-or-four-door with a third leaked image showing a completely different model claimed to be the more lifestyle focused Bronco Sport that carried the Baby Bronco tag until now.

In publishing a rear facing image of a four-door Bronco seemingly undergoing emissions or NOx testing, carscoops.com have imbedded the mentioned statement which, apart from making reference to several dealer focus points, mentions that 18 March should be marked as it “will be a big day for Bronco”.

A further indication that the Bronco might be unveiled on said date, according to the online publication, is the Blue Oval’s sponsoring of the Sun Valley Film Festival in the state of Idaho that runs from the 18th to the 22nd of this month, suggesting it could make its world debut at the event if the report is to be believed.

Based on the T6 platform that also underpins the Ranger and Everest, ongoing claims is that the Bronco will be outfitted with a choice of two engines; the 200kW/420Nm 2.3 EcoBoost four-cylinder borrowed from the US-spec Ranger, and the 2.7 EcoBoost V6 used in various Ford and Lincoln models. The now familiar General Motors co-developed ten-speed automatic will reportedly be standard fare, although it was alleged last year that a brand-new seven-speed manual might also feature.

A dead certain though is the Bronco not being offered in right-hand-drive and therefore allegeable for South Africa. Production will take place alongside the Ranger at the Wayne Plant in Michigan.

Note: 2004 Bronco concept pictured

