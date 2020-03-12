 
 
Motoring News 12.3.2020 09:10 am

New Rambo Lambo era dawns with some serious kick

Mark Jones
New Rambo Lambo era dawns with some serious kick

If you think you are going to overtake a Urus, then you better bring a very special supercar to even come close.

There was once a time when if anyone told you that supercar manufacturers would be producing SUVs you would have laughed out loud. And if they added that these SUVs would be best sellers for their makers, you would have probably started rolling on the floor with laughter. I mean you can now buy the likes of a Rolls Royce Cullinan, and around 2021 you will be able to buy a Purosangue, which is Ferrari’s SUV. Even Bugatti are having SUV thoughts, but they say they don’t want to use their Volkswagen Group platform. The Lamborghini Urus was the super...
