Volkswagen India wants smaller 'T-Cross"

Volkswagen India wants smaller ‘T-Cross”

New model will ride on the same MQB A0-IN platform as the Taigun, but measure below the stated four metres in overall length.

Volkswagen is reportedly considering entering the vital sub-four metre crossover/SUV segment in India within the next 12 to 18 months.

Despite unveiling the long overdue Taigun, a local market development of the T-Cross, last month, India’s Auto Economic Times reports that the still-to-be-named model will form part of a three derivative SUV expansion as part of Wolfsburg’s India 2.0 plan in order to up its market share from the current one  percent to three percent.

“If you come to India (and) want to be successful in hatchbacks, you have to be sub-4 metre,” Director for Volkswagen India, Steffen Knapp, was quoted as saying.

Based on the publication’s claim, the new model will ride on the same MQB A0-IN platform as the Taigun, an adaption of the Polo and T-Cross’ MQB A0, but measure below the stated four metres in overall length as opposed to 4.2 m.

It will also likely be offered only with TSI engines due to Volkswagen discontinuing all TDI units in response to India’s more stringent BS-VI emissions regulations that comes into force next month.

