Fiat shows more of Toro-inspired new Strada

Following the release of the first official image last month, Fiat has now revealed the rear-end facia of the all-new Strada that will go on sale in South America next month.

Unexpectedly, the design, like the front, is heavily derived from the next segment up Toro with the LED light clusters being carried over, albeit a trifle smaller, and the bumper housing a deeper integrated step. A departure however is the tailgate which doesn’t feature the barn-door style split design, instead being a conventional unit with the handle having been positioned above the chrome FIAT lettering.

Decked-out in the same colour as the initial image, motor1.com Brazil reports that the Strada in question could potentially be the flagship Volcano model, a trim level that represents the range-topping Toro, which comes on the back of a leaked Instagram post by Motor Driver showing a white single cab Strada with black bumpers, mirrors, door handles and steel wheels that is likely to be the entry-level Working derivative.

Set to be based on the same platform as the Argo, the Strada’s choice of engines remains unknown, but speculation is that it will continue with the 66 kW 1.4-litre Fire engine in entry-level models, while the 1.3-litre Firefly that produces 80kW/139Nm will star on more premium versions.

A turbocharged version of this engine, which puts out 110kW/270Nm, as well as blown take on the smaller 1.0-litre Firefly and possibly even the normally aspirated 1.8-litre E.torQ Evo that makes 104kW/189Nm, have been mentioned. Unlike the Toro though, no diesel engine or four-wheel-drive drivetrain will be offered.

Anticipated to start from R $ 50 000 (R167 489) for the Working and rising to R $ 80 000 (R267 983) when the turbocharged 1.0-litre Firefly arrives, the Strada, for now, remains unlikely for a South African return anytime soon.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.