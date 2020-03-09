Motoring News 9.3.2020 10:29 am

Next BMW M2 will remain RWD and use new M3’s detuned S58 powerunit

Charl Bosch
M2 will sport the same 3.0-litre turbocharged S58 engine as the incoming M3 and M4, albeit detuned to a rumoured 313 kW.

BMW has shed more light on the future of its next generation small M models by confirming not only select details of the new M2, but also of the four-door M2 Gran Coupe and a more potent 1 Series.

According to an extensive preview by Britain’s Autocar, the M2 has been confirmed for production and will reportedly touchdown in the United Kingdom around 2022 sporting the same 3.0-litre turbocharged S58 engine as the incoming M3 and M4, albeit detuned to a rumoured 313 kW, a three kilowatt jump over the 2.0-litre turbo that powers the Mercedes-AMG A45 and CLA 45 S.

Based on the publication’s claims, the alleged output will continue to be routed to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox, or an eight-speed sport Steptronic that will replace the current seven-speed M DCT. Top speed will reportedly be capped at 280 km/h with a projected 0-100 km/h sprint of four seconds.

Like the still-to-be-seen 2 Series Coupe, the M2 will switch to Munch’s CLAR platform and not the front-wheel-drive FAAR that underpins the Gran Coupe, with the report further claiming that an M2 Gran Coupe could materialise as a rival for the CLA 45. In this regard however, drive will go to all four wheels with an anticipated output of 294 kW from the same 2.0-litre engine as the M235i Gran Coupe.

More puzzling is the article’s claim that this engine could find its way into the 1 Series as the new range-topper above the M135i, following a report last year by Australia’s carsguide.com.au that the hottest One will be carry the M140e moniker and combine the powerunit with a 60 kW electric motor for a total system output of 298kW/500Nm.

As it stands, nothing about this model has been set in stone, but expect possible new details about it and the M2 to emerge in the coming weeks.

